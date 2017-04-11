April 11 NBI Bearings Europe SA:

* Intends to buy back own shares worth up to 0.5 million euros ($531,100), which corresponds to 2.55 percent of its share capital

* Share buyback program will run for 180 days and can be extended by additional 90 days

Source text: bit.ly/2ooyCix

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)