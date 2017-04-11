UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 NBI Bearings Europe SA:
* Intends to buy back own shares worth up to 0.5 million euros ($531,100), which corresponds to 2.55 percent of its share capital
* Share buyback program will run for 180 days and can be extended by additional 90 days
Source text: bit.ly/2ooyCix
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources