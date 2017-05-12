UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 NC LAHEGA AB (PUBL)
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 10.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 95.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 30.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources