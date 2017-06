March 1 NCC Group Plc

* Rob Cotton has stepped down as chief executive of group and as an executive director of board with immediate effect

* Brian Tenner, chief financial officer, will take over as interim chief executive and will lead strategic review, which was announced last week.

* Board expects to update market no later than group's year end results, due in july 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)