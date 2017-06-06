BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Nci Building Systems Inc
* NCI Building Systems announces the implementation of senior leadership succession plan
* Effective July 1, 2017, Donald Riley will become chief executive officer and a member of board of directors
* Chambers will continue to serve as company's executive chairman
* Riley to succeed Norman Chambers as CEO
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)