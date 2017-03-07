US STOCKS-Wall St dips as Amazon-Whole Foods deal slams retailers
March 7 NCI Building Systems Inc:
* NCI Building Systems Inc qtrly total consolidated backlog increased to $527.1 million, up 10.3% year-over-year
* NCI Building Systems reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion
* Q1 sales $391.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $380 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $400 million to $425 million
* NCI Building Systems Inc sees for Q2 of fiscal 2017 gross profit margins to be in range of 22.5% to 24.5%
* NCI Building Systems Inc sees for full year fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $175.0 to $205.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $395.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Shares of U.S. and European supermarket chains and retailers tumbled on Friday after online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion.