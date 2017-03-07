March 7 NCI Building Systems Inc:

* NCI Building Systems Inc qtrly total consolidated backlog increased to $527.1 million, up 10.3% year-over-year

* NCI Building Systems reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion

* Q1 sales $391.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $380 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $400 million to $425 million

* NCI Building Systems Inc sees for Q2 of fiscal 2017 gross profit margins to be in range of 22.5% to 24.5%

* NCI Building Systems Inc sees for full year fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $175.0 to $205.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $395.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $395.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S