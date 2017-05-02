French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 NCI Building Systems Inc:
* NCI Building Systems announces amendment of its existing term loan facility
* NCI building systems inc says has amended and extended its existing term loan facility
* NCI Building Systems -amended facility included participation of sixteen financial institutions with total outstanding principal of $144.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: