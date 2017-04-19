April 19 NCI Building Systems Inc:

* Announced that company is seeking to amend its existing term loan credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment is to extend maturity of company's $144 million of term loans outstanding as of January 29, 2017

* Is seeking to amend its existing term loan credit agreement to reprice $144 million of term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2pSjzLV) Further company coverage: