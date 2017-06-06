BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Nci Building Systems Inc :
* NCI Building Systems says expected growth of 3-6 percent for low-rise new construction starts industry-wide in fiscal 2017
* NCI Building Systems reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $420.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $409 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $480 million to $505 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.86 billion
* NCI Building Systems Inc - Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $180 to $200 million for year
* NCI Building Systems Inc - Total consolidated backlog increased to $552.3 million, up 3.2% in Q2
* NCI Building - On-going cost savings initiatives in manufacturing consolidation, ESG&A expected to generate $30-$40 million in cost savings by 2018-end
* NCI Building Systems Inc - For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects revenues to be in range of $480 to $505 million
* Nci building systems inc - For Q3 of fiscal 2017, NCI expects adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $48 - $58 million
* Q3 revenue view $492.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources