BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Nci Inc
* Nci reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $79 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nci inc - sees q2 revenue $81 million-$87 million
* Nci inc - sees fy revenue $324 million-$342 million
* Nci inc - sees q2 adjusted diluted eps $0.24-$0.26
* Nci inc - sees fy adjusted diluted eps $0.95-$1.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $319.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia