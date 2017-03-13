March 13 NCR Corp
* NCR announces Blackstone agreement, updates guidance and
announces additional share repurchase authorization
* Increasing full year non-GAAP EPS guidance by $0.02 due to
accretive nature of transaction to $3.27 to $3.37
* NCR Corp - plans to increase its planned 2017 share
repurchases to approximately $350 million from previous $300
million
* NCR Corp - Blackstone is granted an early release from its
lockup to sell a portion of its holdings to allow it to recoup
its investment
* Full year GAAP EPS is expected to be lower by
approximately $0.10 and Q1 GAAP EPS is expected to be lower by
approximately $0.50
* NCR Corp - repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares of
its common stock for approximately $204 million thus far in 2017
* NCR Corp - "Blackstone is extending lockup on our
remaining 51% stake by another six months to December 1, 2017"
* NCR Corp - additionally, on March 12, 2017, co's board of
directors authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program
to succeed its 2016 program
* NCR Corp - agreement with Blackstone extends lockup
period on remainder of the investment
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* NCR Corp - have agreed to provide Blackstone with an early
release to sell 49% of its holdings, or approximately 14.4
million shares on an as converted basis.
* NCR Corp - Blackstone will convert 90,000 of their
convertible preferred shares into approximately 3 million shares
of common stock
* NCR Corp - Q1 non-GAAP EPS guidance reaffirmed
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
