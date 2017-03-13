BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
March 13 NCR Corp:
* NCR Corporation announces launch of secondary offering of series a convertible preferred stock and concurrent stock repurchase from the selling stockholders
* NCR Corp says launch of a secondary offering of 342,000 shares of its series a convertible preferred stock
* NCR Corp- company agreed to waive previously disclosed transfer restrictions applicable to selling stockholders
* NCR -shares of series a convertible preferred stock are being offered solely by certain existing stockholders of co affiliated with Blackstone Group
* NCR - selling stockholders agreed to extend transfer restrictions applicable to their remaining series a convertible preferred stock until Dec 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.