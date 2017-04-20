Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 NCR Corp
* NCR announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $1.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 to $0.77
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.53 to $0.60
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NCR Corp - raising full year 2017 revenue and non-gaap diluted earnings per share guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.31, revenue view $6.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NCR Corp - 2017 revenue is expected to be $6.63 billion to $6.75 billion
* NCR Corp - lowering fy 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share guidance to $2.20 to $2.32
* NCR Corp - continue to fy 2017 expect net cash provided by operating activities to be $805 million to $830 million
* NCR Corp sees FY 2017 free cash flow to be $500 million to $525 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment