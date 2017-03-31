BRIEF-Grand Plastic Technology to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
March 31 NCR (Nigeria) Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 7.06 billion naira versus 6.30 billion naira year ago
* FY profit before tax 326.9 million naira versus 226.1 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2oi7t1J Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone operator's next chairman.
LONDON, June 15 Singer Adele was among people who gathered on Wednesday night close to a London tower block that was destroyed in a catastrophic fire, according to posts on social media.