April 17

* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc sees IPO of up to 9.5 million shares of common stock - sec filing

* NCS Multistage Holdings Inc - estimated initial public offering price per share will be between $15.00 and $18.00

* NCS Multistage Holdings-to use IPO net proceeds to repay indebtedness under senior secured credit facilities and remainder for general corporate purposes Source text : bit.ly/2pJJlC5