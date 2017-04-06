April 6NCXX Group Inc

* Says it and C’sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement

* Says it will buy shares (19 percent stake) of C’sMEN Co Ltd on April 24 and will become top shareholder of C’sMEN Co Ltd

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/67Ryuu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)