May 16 NCXX Group Inc

* Says unit Versatile Inc. signs a capital alliance agreement with FACETASM on May 16

* Says unit Versatile Inc. will acquire 4.2 million shares(51 percent stake) of FACETASM for 41.8 million yen, effective May 24

* Says FACETASM will become unit of the company

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RBs4u7

