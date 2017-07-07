India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
July 7NEC Capital Solutions Ltd
* Says it will issue 11th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, on July 14
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date July 14, 2022 and coupon rate 0.35 percent per annum
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vQrL7f
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
HAMBURG, July 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pleased that all Group of 20 members besides the United States had agreed in a communique that the Paris climate accord was irreversible.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 French utility EDF would not be part of the French government's plan to sell 10 billion euros ($11.40 billion) worth of state assets to finance projects geared towards innovation, a source close to EDF's management said on Saturday.