BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
June 5 Nikkei:
* NEC Corp plans to sell portion of stake in Renesas Electronics, sale is expected to bring in more than 5 billion yen ($45.2 million) for Co - Nikkei
* NEC corp's voting stake in Renesas is expected to fall from 8.9 percent to the 6 percent range - Nikkei
* Proceeds from Renesas divestment will boost NEC's free cash flow for current fiscal year, which looks likely to exceed 90 billion yen - Nikkei
* NEC's forecast of 10 percent rise in group net profit for current fiscal year ending March 2018 does not take into account Renesas divestment - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2rLXwLo) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 22 Colombia's Marxist ELN rebel group said on Thursday that two Dutch journalists it captured this week in the northeastern part of the Andean nation were in good health and would be freed.
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china