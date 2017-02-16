BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 16 NV Nederlandsche Apparatenfabriek Nedap :
* FY revenue 186.0 million euros ($198.2 million) versus 180.9 million euros a year ago
* FY operating income excluding one-offs 14.3 million euros versus 11.1 million euros a year ago
* FY profit after taxes 10.8 million euros versus 4.7 million euros a year ago
* 2016 dividend of EUR 1.40/share
* Expects 2017 revenues to continue to rise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9383 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07