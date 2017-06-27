BRIEF-China Investment Development says FY loss attributable HK$14.7 mln
* Loss for year attributable to owners of company hk$14.7 million versus loss of hk$24.0 million
June 27 Nedbank Group Ltd
* Nedbank group- says resignation of Thulani Sibeko as group executive: group marketing, communications and corporate affairs with effect from 27 June
* Mfundo Nkuhlu, chief operating officer, will oversee group executive role until a permanent replacement is announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Loss for year attributable to owners of company hk$14.7 million versus loss of hk$24.0 million
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Proposed Merger Of Far Eastern Bank Limited Into United Overseas Bank Limited