BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Nedbank Group Ltd:
* Voluntary announcement relating to the release of 2016 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated financial results
* Will equity account its share of ETI's Q4 loss in Q1 2017. Q1 associate loss from ETI therefore amounted to about R1.2 bln (Q1 2016: R676 mln loss)
* Associate loss, share of ETI's OCI, Nedbank FCTR, will decrease carrying value of co's investment in ETI from R4.0 bln in Dec. 2016 to about R2.9 bln in March 2017
* Currently not part of existing investors who have indicated appetite for ETI's $300 mln funding as bond's commercial terms do not meet required IRR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Proposed changes to the Chilean General Banking Law presented on Monday would bring it in line with Basel III recommendations and be supportive of banking system stability, according to Fitch Ratings. The reforms would raise regulatory capital requirements and strengthen the regulatory and resolution framework. Chile's banking sector is generally well positioned to implement the new capital requirement
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Rothschild reported a 13% rise in revenues to €487.2m in its latest quarter thanks to a strong performance from its asset management business, after a slowdown in growth at its global advisory arm.