July 28 (Reuters) - NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC:

* 9-MONTH ENDED JUNE 2017 TURNOVER OF 916.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.20 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH ENDED JUNE 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 259.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 116.7 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2vPBqaf Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)