April 3 Neinor Homes SLU

* Says closed the purchase, on March 31, of a finalist ground range in Valencia with a buildable area of almost 7000 m2, able to build 54 residences

* Says ends first quarter 2017 with purchases worth a total of 51.5 million euros ($54.9 million), with allow to build more than 700 residences in almost 90,000 m2 Source text for Eikon:

