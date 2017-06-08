BRIEF-Cerebra Integrated Technologies approves allotment of 5.3 mln warrants
* Approved allotment of 53,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters
June 8 Nektan Plc:
* Leigh Nissim has resigned as chief executive officer to take up a new role, starting in september 2017
* Leigh Nissim will remain with business until august 2017 to ensure an orderly handover
* Board has started search for a permanent replacement
* In interim, Gary Shaw, founder and former chief executive of company, will assume role of interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Approved allotment of 53,00,000 warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to certain promoters
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables