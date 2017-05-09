May 9 Nektar Therapeutics

* Nektar Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $24.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S