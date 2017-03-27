GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
March 27 Nel ASA:
* RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SHELL UNDER CALIFORNIA FRAMEWORK
* PURCHASE ORDERS HAVE A TOTAL VALUE OF JUST OVER 140 MILLION NORWEGIAN CROWNS ($16.56 MILLION)
* EXPECTED INSTALLATION DURING 2018, AND START OF EQUIPMENT SHIPMENT DURING SECOND HALF OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4555 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying * Silver hits weakest in nearly four weeks, platinum at month low (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Gold fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in th