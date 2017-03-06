BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 Nel ASA:
* Has been awarded contract with H2 Frontier Inc. for hydrogen fueling station in California
* Contract has a total value of more than $1 million
* Expects installation of equipment during early 2018 with shipment towards end of 2017. Source text for Eikon:
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)