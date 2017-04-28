April 28 Nemetschek SE

* Says gets off to extremely dynamic start in 2017, very strong revenue growth and greater profitability

* Q1 revenue 96.3 million eur

* Says Q1 EBITDA increases over-proportionally compared to revenue, reaching eur 26.3 million (+25.5%)

* Says EBITDA margin improves further to 27.4%

* Says optimistic forecast affirmed for entire year 2017

* Says anticipates group revenue ranging from eur 395 million to eur 401 million (+17% to 19%)

* Purely organic growth is expected to be between 13% and 15%

* Forecast for group EBITDA remains unchanged at between eur 100 million and eur 103 million