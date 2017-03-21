UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Neo Group Ltd-
* Company has on 21 March 2017 entered into a subscription agreement with hi-q plastic industries sdn bhd
* Deal to subscribe for 416,327 new shares in hi-q at 3.855 rgt for each new share, representing 51% of enlarged issued and paid-up capital of hi-q
* Proposed subscription is not expected to have any material impact on eps or net tangible assets per share of group for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources