March 21 Neo Group Ltd-

* Company has on 21 March 2017 entered into a subscription agreement with hi-q plastic industries sdn bhd

* Deal to subscribe for 416,327 new shares in hi-q at 3.855 rgt for each new share, representing 51% of enlarged issued and paid-up capital of hi-q

* Proposed subscription is not expected to have any material impact on eps or net tangible assets per share of group for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: