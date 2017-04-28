BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 Neo Telemedia Ltd:
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected result due to lack of gain on disposal of HCH investments limited, a then wholly-owned subsidiary of company, of approximately HK$143 million Source text : [bit.ly/2oPFnqP] Further company coverage:
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S