April 28 Neo Telemedia Ltd:

* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Expected result due to lack of gain on disposal of HCH investments limited, a then wholly-owned subsidiary of company, of approximately HK$143 million Source text : [bit.ly/2oPFnqP] Further company coverage: