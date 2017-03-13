Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 NeoGenomics Inc-
* NeoGenomics and Definiens enter into agreement to develop novel assays for clinical trials & clinical testing
* Co, definiens expanded alliance to develop and automate analysis of new biomarker assays for clinical trials, routine clinical testing
* definiens to provide automated quantitative biomarker solutions to support neogenomics' immunohistochemistry services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage: