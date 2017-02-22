Feb 22 NeoGenomics Inc:
* NeoGenomics reports 122% revenue growth to $60.5 million
and 11% reduction in average cost per test in the fourth quarter
of 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $60.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* NeoGenomics Inc - company expects full year consolidated
2017 revenue to be in range of $260 - $275 million
* NeoGenomics Inc -sees FY adjusted EBITDA to be in range of
$42 - $50 million
* NeoGenomics Inc - sees FY adjusted diluted EPS to be in
range of $0.17 - $0.22 per share
* NeoGenomics Inc - sees FY GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of
($0.10) - ($0.05) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: