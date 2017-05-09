May 9 Neonode Inc:

* Neonode reports first quarter ended march 31, 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $2.3 million

* Neonode-Expect an incremental increase in revenues from additional license fee customers, sales from embedded sensor modules, sales of airbar in 2017

* Neonode Inc qtrly total revenues $2.3 million versus $3.1 million