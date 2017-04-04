April 4 Neophotonics Corp:
* Neophotonics Corp - on March 29, unit entered into loan
agreement and related special agreements with bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd
* Neophotonics Corp - loan agreement provides for a term
loan in aggregate principal amount of 690 million Japanese Yen
* Neophotonics Corp - loan will be secured by mechanical
equipment acquired from loan proceeds
* Neophotonics Corp - purpose of loan is to acquire
mechanical equipment for manufacture of products by Japanese
subsidiary
* Neophotonics Corp - loan is available from March 31, 2017
to March 30, 2018
Source text:(bit.ly/2oyZiyr)
