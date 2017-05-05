BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Neophotonics Corp:
* Neophotonics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $71.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $70 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.19 to $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $68 million to $74 million
* Neophotonics - implementing cost saving measures in light of sale of low speed transceiver product assets, due to current lower market outlook from China
* Cost saving measures totaling $6 million to $9 million in annualized operating costs
* Expects full quarterly impact of its cost reduction actions to be realized by Q3 of this year
* Company currently expects to record a pretax charge of a range of approximately $0.7 to $1.0 million for severance costs in Q2
* Q2 revenue view $80.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Spending on advertising in Britain is expected to decline sharply this year weighed by a slowing economy, rising inflation and political uncertainty, a leading forecaster said on Monday.
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.