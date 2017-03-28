March 28 Neopost SA:

* FY sales ‍​1.16 billion euros versus 1.19 billion euros ($1.29 billion) year ago

* FY recurring operating income 203‍​ million euros versus 222 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 118‍​ million euros versus 134 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 1.70 euro per share

* Return to organic growth in the medium term

* Maintaining the current operating margin above 18.0% with a return target of more than 20.0% in the medium term