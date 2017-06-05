June 5 Neos Therapeutics Inc-
* Neos Therapeutics Inc - on June 1, co, lenders entered
into a first amendment to company's existing facility agreement
with lenders - sec filing
* Neos Therapeutics - under amendment, date to repay accrued
interest under facility agreement was extended to june 1, 2018
which may be extended to June 1, 2019
* Neos Therapeutics - date to repay accrued interest under
facility agreement may be extended to June 1, 2019 at election
of co if certain conditions have been met
* Neos Therapeutics- convertible notes will accrue interest
at a rate of 12.95% per annum until maturity date or their
earlier repayment or conversion
