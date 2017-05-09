BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Neos Therapeutics Inc
* Neos Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $0.87
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.87, revenue view $6.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net product sales $5.6 million versus $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028