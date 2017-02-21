Feb 21 Neovacs SA

* Neovacs and Biosense sign option agreement worth up to €65 million plus royalties for Chinese development and commercial rights to ifnα kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis

* Neovacs SA - Neovacs receives an upfront fee and is eligible for additional milestone payments and double-digit sales royalties

* Neovacs SA - Biosense receives option for development, commercial rights to ifnα kinoid for lupus and dermatomyositis in China, other selected territories

* Neovacs SA - upon completion of Neovacs' ongoing Phase IIB trial for ifnα kinoid in lupus biosense will receive commercial rights for ifnα kinoid

* Neovacs SA - Biosense will fund a Phase III clinical trial for ifnα kinoid in China

* Neovacs SA - Biosense will bear all costs associated with these development and regulatory-related initiatives

* Neovacs SA - Biosense receives first right of refusal in agreed upon asian markets for any further ifnα kinoid indications, including type 1 diabetes

