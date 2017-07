July 19 (Reuters) - NEOVACS SA:

* REG-NEOVACS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF A NEW IND TO EXPAND IN U.S. IFNALPHA KINOID CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN DERMATOMYOSITIS

* CAN NOW INITIATE IN THE US ITS PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL ALREADY ON-GOING IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* PHASE IIA CLINICAL TRIAL CURRENTLY BEING CONDUCTED IN EUROPE (FRANCE, ITALY, GERMANY, AND SWITZERLAND) IN 30 ADULT PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)