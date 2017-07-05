July 5 NEOVACS SA

* REG-NEOVACS ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR IFNALPHA KINOID FOR TREATMENT OF LUPUS IN TURKEY

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, NEOVACS WILL RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EUR 6 MILLION

* WILL RECEIVE DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF IFNALPHA KINOID IN TURKEY