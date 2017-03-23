BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Neovasc Inc
* Neovasc announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Neovasc Inc - Revenues for quarter ended December 31, 2016 were $2.8 million compared to $2.2 million for same period in 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: