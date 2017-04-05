April 5 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune enters into commercial distribution joint venture in China with Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry Co Ltd

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc - shipments of krill oil under joint venture are projected to start in Q1 ending June 30, 2017

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc - under agreement, Neptune will own a 30 pct interest in joint venture while CMI/Sunline fishery will hold 70 pct