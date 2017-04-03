April 3 Enzymotec Ltd:

* Neptune and Enzymotec reach patent agreement ending all litigation

* Enzymotec Ltd - Enzymotec to make a one-time payment of us$1.63 million to Neptune

* Enzymotec Ltd - Enzymotec grants Neptune a worldwide and royalty-free license to its krill-related patents

* Enzymotec Ltd - Neptune extends Enzymotec's worldwide and royalty-free license to its krill-related patents

* Enzymotec Ltd - co, Neptune Technologies entered into broad patent cross-licensing agreement, which ends all outstanding litigation between companies