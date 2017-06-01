UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Neptune Group Ltd
* venetian macau limited had on 31 may 2017 issued a written notice to hao cai to terminate gaming promotion agreement dated 30 december 2016
* expected that intangible assets in respect of junket business of hao cai would be fully impaired as result of termination notice
* commenced money lending business and recently granted a loan in principal amount of hk$50 million to a borrower
* application made by company for resumption of trading in shares of company on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 2 june 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources