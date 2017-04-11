April 11 Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says prelim 2016 net profit at 417.0 million yuan ($60.44 million), down from 474.7 million yuan year ago

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 115-140 percent y/y to 84.6-94.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oTPlvE; bit.ly/2powaWT

