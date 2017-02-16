UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16 Nestle SA CEO says:
* continuity is key in the company
* aims for more than 200 bps in cost savings by 2020
* sees muted development in Europe in both volume and pricing
* Chinese consumer business started to improve a bit towards end of 2016
* 2-4 percent growth forecast reflects macroeconomic uncertainty
* confident to be able to get to mid-single digit organic growth by 2020, top-line growth remains driver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources