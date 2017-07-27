FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle CEO says we expect improved organic growth in second half of 2017

* Nestle CEO says evaluating accelerating restructuring projects

* Nestle CEO says looking at several small and mid size acquistions in high growth areas

* Nestle CFO says we see weak consumer environment in north america and europe

* Nestle CFO says seeing encouraging early results from investment in china business

* Nestle CFO says plans comprehensive relaunch for gerber nutrition brand in second half of the year

* Nestle CFO says sees 1 billion francs in extra commodity costs this year

* Nestle CEO says we are looking at better second half for skin health than first half

* Nestle CEO says we have seen significant interest in u.s. Confectionary business from strategic and financial buyers

* Nestle CEO says u.s. Confectionary review is on track, expect to complete it by the end of the year

* Nestle CEO says company needs to be more agile, faster Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.