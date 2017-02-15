UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Nestle India Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 1.67 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 22.61 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.83 billion rupees; net sales was 19.46 billion rupees
* Says recommended final dividend of 23 rupees per share Source text:(bit.ly/2kwTUFK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources