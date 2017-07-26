FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct
July 26, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Nestle India June qtr profit up about 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Nestle India Ltd

* June quarter profit 2.63 billion rupees

* June quarter total revenue from operations 24.85 billion rupees

* Profit in June quarter last year was 2.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 23.17 billion rupees

* Declared dividend of 15 rupees per share

* Domestic sales for quarter increased by 8.8 percent mainly due to increase in volumes supported by new product launches and rebuild of maggi noodles Source text - (bit.ly/2tZ67aS) Further company coverage:

